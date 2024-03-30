Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 5,710 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,030.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 157,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after buying an additional 150,539 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 672.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 57,311 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

