Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $177.18

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.18 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.32). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 259.80 ($3.28), with a volume of 581,866 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.04) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £424.95 million, a P/E ratio of -216.50, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.65.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

