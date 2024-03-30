Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $852.18

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 852.18 ($10.77) and traded as high as GBX 919.90 ($11.63). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.50), with a volume of 27,601 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.37) price target on shares of Tracsis in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £274.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,136.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 899.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 852.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Tracsis’s payout ratio is presently 909.09%.

In other news, insider Andrew Kelly sold 9,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.63), for a total transaction of £84,318 ($106,556.30). 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

