Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.95

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.95 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 43.90 ($0.55). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 44.05 ($0.56), with a volume of 377,216 shares changing hands.

Tribal Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. The company has a market capitalization of £93.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2,202.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

