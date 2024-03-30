Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $663.47

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.47 ($8.38) and traded as low as GBX 658 ($8.32). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.34), with a volume of 20,640 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £125.66 million, a P/E ratio of 481.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 696.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 663.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is currently 2,335.77%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

