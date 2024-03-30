Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.97

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.97 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.80). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 65.20 ($0.82), with a volume of 1,779,352 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.95. The company has a market capitalization of £355.49 million, a P/E ratio of -434.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is -2,666.67%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

