Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.93

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.93 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.33). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 25.45 ($0.32), with a volume of 582,885 shares.

Staffline Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.62 million, a PE ratio of -509.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.91.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain bought 33,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £9,957.30 ($12,583.47). In other news, insider Amanda Aldridge acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,263.87). Also, insider Thomas Spain acquired 33,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £9,957.30 ($12,583.47). Corporate insiders own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.