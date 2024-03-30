Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$2.48. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 25,974 shares trading hands.

Colonial Coal International Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$438.27 million, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 32.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.91.

About Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 7,592 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,077 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

