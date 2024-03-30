Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.86

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.86 and traded as high as C$10.38. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$10.18, with a volume of 14,469 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.87. The company has a market cap of C$407.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of C$213.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7298658 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen purchased 8,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$87,361.00. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

