JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.50

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.50 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.52). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 546,075 shares changing hands.
JKX Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £71.27 million and a PE ratio of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.50.
About JKX Oil & Gas
JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
