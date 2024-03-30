Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.97

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.29. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 1,749 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $47.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In related news, Director William C. Bryant III bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,919 shares in the company, valued at $779,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

