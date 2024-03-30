Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNTGY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 10,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

