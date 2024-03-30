Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
Shares of BNTGY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 10,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $18.72.
About Brenntag
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brenntag
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.