Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Drops By 38.3%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the February 29th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
