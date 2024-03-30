Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Drops By 38.3%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the February 29th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,100. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

