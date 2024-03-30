Short Interest in Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Rises By 92.9%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the February 29th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bioxytran Price Performance

Shares of BIXT stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 48,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,473. Bioxytran has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

