Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 29th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,431.0 days.

Shares of BGAOF stock remained flat at $8.34 during trading hours on Friday. Proximus has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

