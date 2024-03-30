Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the February 29th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BBSRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 55,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.50.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
