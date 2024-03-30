Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Update

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 29th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Avant Brands Trading Down 5.7 %

OTCMKTS AVTBF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.07. 182,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.10. Avant Brands has a 1 year low of 0.06 and a 1 year high of 0.25.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

