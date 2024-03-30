Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 9,924 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.55.
The firm has a market cap of $31.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $277,000.
About Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF
The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.
