SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Shares Down 0.4%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The company has a market cap of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.04% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

