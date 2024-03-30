iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,281 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUSG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 407,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.