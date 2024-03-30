iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,281 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 407,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

