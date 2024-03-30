Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $1.27 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,222. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The firm has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.84.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

