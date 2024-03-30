10,471 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at 3M
In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Up 1.4 %
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3M Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
