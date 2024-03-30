Fulcrum Equity Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,297. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

