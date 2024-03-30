Fulcrum Equity Management Trims Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NXST stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.29. 166,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,885. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average of $156.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $244,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at $751,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $244,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $167,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,219.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

