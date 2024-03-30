Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 330 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,400,000 after acquiring an additional 82,447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 0.4 %

Leidos stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.09. The stock had a trading volume of 682,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

