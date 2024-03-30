Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.86. 368,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,906. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.35 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.39. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

