LifeSteps Financial Inc. Invests $206,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.72. The stock had a trading volume of 646,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $268.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.91.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

