Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.98. 1,272,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,328. The company has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.37 and a 52 week high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

