Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.14. The stock had a trading volume of 329,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

