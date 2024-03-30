Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $102.76. 385,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,075. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

