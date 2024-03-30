Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 906 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,847. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $113.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

