Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

LOW opened at $254.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

