ASD (ASD) Reaches Market Cap of $47.55 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $47.55 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007521 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00026579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00015745 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00015213 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,125.24 or 1.00047051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00140379 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07108266 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,675,544.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.