Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 259 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of C traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. 19,011,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,904,938. The company has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

