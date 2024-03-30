Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. 2,371,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,861. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

