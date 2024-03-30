Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 8,200 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSBC. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $33.99 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.75%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.42%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

