Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lessened by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $249.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.08.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

