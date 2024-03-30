Atlas Brown Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 61,846,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,323,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

