Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. 7,159,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271,240. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

