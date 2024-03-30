Caprock Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 255.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,904,000 after buying an additional 116,615 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,601,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 108.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAR opened at $252.31 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.15 and a 12-month high of $256.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.20 and its 200 day moving average is $219.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

