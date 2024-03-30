Geometric Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.86. 3,574,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.