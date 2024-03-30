Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.