Geometric Wealth Advisors Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. 223,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.