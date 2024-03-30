13,115 Shares in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Purchased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.61% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBWP. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.75. 17,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $226.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $78.65 and a one year high of $107.98.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4781 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.