Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after buying an additional 1,599,480 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $20,031,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,030,000 after buying an additional 1,052,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,474,000 after purchasing an additional 708,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,599,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.21. 818,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,982. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

