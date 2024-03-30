Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Public Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,287,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $290.06. 841,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.46. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.