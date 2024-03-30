Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4,238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,284,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,490,000 after buying an additional 4,186,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $57.96 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

Get Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.