TFB Advisors LLC Sells 806 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average is $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

