Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Elemental Altus Royalties has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

