Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1456 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $68.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,906,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

